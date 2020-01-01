Can Atletico Madrid blunt Liverpool's strikeforce?

Atletico Madrid have not been at their best recently...

In an era that calls out pragmatism and stresses the importance of style alongside substance, Diego Simeone's have defied the odds and have rivalled every opposition that they have come across over the last few years.

They have kept things largely simple, unlike their more fashionable and rich neighbours. The Diego Simeone school of football taught work rate, mental strength and sheer resilience to tackle obstacles. And they will once again be put to the test in the Round-of-16 of the 2019-20 UEFA , where they take on the defending European champions FC.

Liverpool have been an inexorable force this season. The Reds are unbeaten in their last 43 games in the Premier League. In the UEFA Champions League, Liverpool are on a five-game unbeaten run, which should make Atletico Madrid supporters slightly better. They have lost to in the league stage but then again, the Italians tried to take on Liverpool at their own game and partially succeeded.

Atletico would find it extremely difficult to do what Napoli did to Liverpool, not only due to their style of play but also due to their form. The Spanish club has won just once in their last seven fixtures in all competitions and are crying out for wins.

Moreover, Simeone's team, after a mini-revamp over the summer during which ageing members of the squad were replaced with fresh faces, have struggled to find a balance between defence and attack. They have often been uncharacteristically open at the back when they have gone forward this season and this is partly due to the transition that Simeone is trying to effect at the club.

The defence has done a good job in the league this season - only have conceded fewer goals so far. But there have been concerns over the left-back position, where Renan Lodi has received flak for his recent displays. Simeone has a decision to make, as Liverpool are fully loaded on the flanks.

Atletico have shown that they can succeed under pressure, with their back to the wall, but even that required a good strikeforce upfront. The club is sweating over the fitness of a lot of players including Diego Costa, Jose Giminez, Alvaro Morato, Koke and Joao Felix.

Liverpool are a juggernaut at this point. And their unstoppable force requires an immovable object. If Diego Simeone can pull that off, it'd be a knockout to remember.

