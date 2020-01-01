Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix: My 16-year-old brother Hugo does things I couldn't at his age

Benfica may have another promising talent on their hands as the teenager gets closer to a first-team debut

star Joao Felix says his 16-year-old brother Hugo is capable of doing things he was unable to do at the same age.

Hugo is in the youth ranks at , the club Joao Felix won the 2018-19 Primeira Liga with before leaving for Atletico in a €126 million (£113m/$142m) move last July.

The 20-year-old international believes his younger sibling has what it takes to break into the first team and forge a successful career in football.

Joao Felix even said that Hugo is farther along in his development than he was at the same age.

"If he listens to those who want to help him, he is going to be successful," Joao Felix told BTV of his younger sibling.

"He does things I couldn't do at his age. He has everything to do well and reach the first team. For his age he works a lot.

"We both like to score. He takes better free-kicks than me, I am better at penalties, but we both play more or less in the same positions.

"In football you have to play simple, but we like to do something different, something that excites the crowd, and we have some similarities.

"Since we were little we saw each other playing and tried to do the same things."

The teenager has featured with Benfica's Under-17 side this season and has also been capped by Portugal at the U15 and U16 levels.

Joao Felix also got his hands on some silverware at international level with Portugal at the Nations League Finals last year.

With Atleti having booked their place in the quarter-finals of the with a dramatic extra-time victory over in their last match before the coronavirus pandemic led to the suspension of most major sport across the globe, he is hoping for more.

"You need a bit of luck to win the Champions League," said Joao Felix.

"But we hope to [win] it and if I won the Champions League, it would be something very good in my life and my career.

"[It would be] one of the happiest days [of my life] - the dream I've always had since I've been playing football."