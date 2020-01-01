Antonio Habas: Football is challenging sometimes

The Spanish boss wants his players to remain focused on the task at hand and pick another three points…

coach Antonio Habas mentioned that he has a fully fit squad, with the except of Pronay Halder, available for selection ahead of the tie against on Sunday evening.

“Only Pronay (Halder) is in Kolkata and the rest of the players are fit,” said Habas.

The Kolkata side have four matches to go until the end of the league stage and the former boss mentioned that there are still improvements to be made in the manner in which his side play.

“It is very difficult to play because the last few matches in the competition, there is stress. This stress is sometimes is not good for football. Maybe we can play faster. But this is a problem. We have just four matches in the competition. We want to get our objectives and targets. It is very difficult to keep the balance in the 90 minutes,” he admitted.

Jamshedpur FC started their season on a rbight note before suffering their first defeat to ATK in Kolkata. Habas spoke of having maximum respect for his compatriot Antonio Iriondo.

“We have maximum respect for Jamshedpur FC. I know Antonio (Iriondo) is a good coach. They play good football. They have the possibility to qualify for the play-offs. Football is very challenging sometimes. They started very well but could not hold on to their form,” he signed off.