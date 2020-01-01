ATK’s Antonio Lopez Habas - Win over Odisha is our best performance

The Spanish coach lauded star striker Roy Krishna’s performance as he scored thrice against Odisha FC....

confirmed their berth in the play-offs in the (ISL) 2019-20 season with a convincing 3-1 win over Odisha FC at home. With this win, they also reclaimed their top spot on the league table.

While the Kolkata club are on track to top the standings at the end of the league stage and become the first-ever Indian club to play in the group stages of the AFC (ACL), coach Antonio Lopez Habas is still not thinking about the Asian dream.

“The targets are the same as what it is for everyone. My next objective is to face Chennaiyin. After that, the next objective is to play and win against Bengaluru. For us, the more important target is to win the next match. I don’t have to think about or anything like that. Chennaiyin are a very good team and it’ll be a very difficult game for us.”

More teams

Lauding hat-trick hero Roy Krishna’s performance, the Spanish boss said, “For me, he is a very important player for us. He has every skill to score goals and gives his 100 per cent. I’m very happy with his behaviour and commitment to be scoring the way he has been for us this season.”

Habas claimed that the match against Odisha was the best ATK had played all through the season as they completely dominated proceedings.

“We had to control the timing of our attacks throughout the match. I think ATK controlled the game completely today. ATK controlled things with their decision-making. That’s more important for me than other days. We chose very well when the moment to attack and the moment to defend. We controlled our transitions perfectly. I think this was our best performance in the ISL this year.”

ATK have qualified for the play-offs in each of the three seasons Habas has been in-charge as the head coach. The former boss said, “My three seasons with ATK is a love story. We finished in the playoffs whenever I’ve been here. We had to work hard to fight for the trophy. We are in the way of becoming a big club. But it’s never easy to qualify for the play-offs. , , and Chennaiyin are all top quality opponents for us.”