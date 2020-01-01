Atalanta eliminate Onana’s Ajax from Champions League

The Cameroon international was on parade but could not help his side to advance into the knock-out stages of the European competition

Andre Onana was on parade as were eliminated from the following their 1-0 loss to on Wednesday night.

The 24-year-old was handed his 16th appearance this season across all competitions in the encounter but could pacify the fans of the Sons of the Gods following his bunder against in their last outing in the competition.

Curtis Jones capitalized on the international’s error to score the only goal of the game at Anfield, which condemned them to their second defeat in the tournament this season.

The goalkeeper, subsequently, apologized for his laxity in the encounter and promised to make amends against Atalanta.

Ajax’s aim of hitting the ground running was thwarted by the Goddess’ solid defence, which kept the Sons of the Gods’ attack at bay.

In his effort to deal with Atalanta’s attacks, Ryan Gravenberch was cautioned in the 22nd minute before receiving his second booking in the 79th minute and subsequently sent off.

Atalanta capitalized on their numerical advantage to break the deadlock with only six minutes after the incident.

Luis Muriel scored the only goal of the game, with a well-taken effort which made the difference to halt the progress of Ajax in the European competition.

Onana featured for the duration of the match but his effort was not enough to help his side avoid their third consecutive loss.

Ajax finished third in Group D of the competition with seven points from six games behind Liverpool and Atalanta.

Onana made six appearances in the Champions League this season and helped the club win two games.

The Cameroon international will hope to deliver a more impactful contribution when Ajax square off against PEC Zwolle in their next league game on December 12.