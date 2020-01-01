Aston Villa hero Trezeguet reveals training drill with Elmohamady after Leicester City winner

A stoppage-time effort from the Egyptian winger sealed the Claret and Blue’s passage to the final of the League Cup at Wembley

After scoring the winning goal in ’s 2-1 win over on Tuesday, Mahmoud Trezeguet revealed a special move he had been practising with his compatriot Ahmed Elmohamady in training.

With the game tied at 1-1 after Kelechi Iheanacho cancelled out Matt Targett's opener for Leicester City, Trezeguet and Elmohamady came on as a substitute in the 77th and 84th minutes respectively, and they combined to send Dean Smith’s men through to the League Cup final.

In the third minute of added time, Elmohamady swept in a long cross to the far post and Trezeguet slotted it to the back of the net to send Villa Park into ecstasy with a 3-2 aggregate win.

The effort was the 25-year-old’s fourth goal of the season and he discussed his partnership with Elmohamady and the team's overall performance.

“We always talk in training about this ball, and when he takes the ball I say to him ‘far post’, but in Arabic so nobody understands, and he did it," Trezeguet told the club website.

“After we scored, and we go to Wembley, it’s the best feeling. It was a great moment to score and we go to Wembley.

“We worked very hard and because of this we deserved to go to Wembley and I’m very happy for the goal to help the team.”

The international also reserved praise for the fans and credited their unrelenting support for the nervy win.

“The fans made a great game for us. We don’t play alone, when the fans are with us, always support us, we will get what we want,” he continued.

“We need them always, support like that every game, we will get what we want with them.

“It’s not just 11, or 18 or 30 players, with the fans we can achieve what we want.”