Aston Villa boss Smith hails two-goal hero Trezeguet and El Mohamady after Crystal Palace display

The Egypt internationals starred in their respective positions to help the Claret and Blue Army end their winless run

manager Dean Smith has praised Mahmoud ‘Trezeguet’ Hassan and Ahmed El Mohamady for their five-star performances against .

The internationals were at their best to help the Claret and Blue Army secure a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace in Sunday’s Premier League game.

Trezeguet showed he has fully adapted to the English top-flight with his heroic display at Villa Park after arriving in last summer from Turkish Super Lig side Kasımpasa.

More teams

The forward put his side in front, moments before the half-time break and then completed his brace in the second half with another fine finish.

The double is his first in the Premier League since completing an £8.75 million transfer to the Claret and Blue Army and now he has five goals in the division.

His effort also ensured Villa ended a 10-game winless run in the English top-flight, having last tasted victory against in January.

The victory boosted the Claret and Blue Army’s relegation survival battle and Smith has hailed the performance of the 25-year-old.

“He’s a good, bright player. His attitude is spot-on, he works his socks off and he deserved those goals,” Smith told the club website.

“It’s funny, we’re getting to a stage now, and I said this would happen, where players like Trezeguet and Douglas Luiz, players who were new at the start of this season, look accustomed to Premier League football now.

“I’m pleased for him to get the brace, they were two good finishes and it will do him the world of good.”

Smith also praised Trezeguet’s compatriot El Mohamady for his solid defensive display to ensure they kept a clean sheet in the encounter.

The full-back frustrated several efforts of Palace to get back into the game and was a thorn in the flesh of influential forward and international Wilfried Zaha.

“We put some really good balls into the box and had some chances from counter-attacks,” he continued.

Article continues below

“But the thing that will please me is we defended resolutely and I thought Ezri Konsa was outstanding at the back.

“And Elmo as well, who came in late after Kourtney pulled out with a groin injury during the warm-up. I thought he dealt with Zaha expertly.”

Trezeguet and El Mohamady will hope to continue their fine performances in Aston Villa’s remaining three league games against , and West Ham to help the club avoid relegation.