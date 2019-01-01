'Ask Florentino Perez' - Mendes unsure of James' future

Linked to Atletico Madrid and Napoli, the agent gave nothing away regarding his client

James Rodriguez's agent Jorge Mendes does not know what the future holds for the playmaker, though he just wants the best for the player and club.

Linked to and , James took part in Madrid's 2019-20 pre-season training for the first time on Monday.

La Liga rivals Atletico and side Napoli are reportedly vying for James' signature after the star spent the past two seasons on loan with champions .

The Colombian originally joined Real Madrid from in 2014 after shining with Colombia at the World Cup in that summer.

During his time in Madrid, James scored 36 goals in 111 appearances while winning La Liga once and two titles as well as two UEFA Super Cups and two Club World Cups.

However, the Colombian fell out of favour under Zinedine Zidane, prompting a two-year loan to Bayern Munich with an option for the Bundesliga side to buy at the conclusion of his stay.

The 28-year-old finished with 15 goals during his two seasons with Bayern, who opted against making his stay permanent in Bavaria this summer.

As a result, his future remains uncertain as the club season draws closer, and Mendes insists he does not fully know what Real Madrid will do with the Colombian play-maker.

Asked about James' future, Mendes told Marca: "You'll have to ask the president [Florentino Perez] who is here next to me.

"I just want the best for the player and the best for the club."

James – who represented Colombia at the Copa America in June – scored seven league goals in each of his two seasons at Bayern.

Real Madrid have spent big this summer, having brought in the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao and Rodrygo.

However, the club is dealing with an injury issue in midfield following the recent injury to Marco Asensio.

Gareth Bale is also set to move on in the coming days with Zidane saying that a move is coming in the very near future for the star.