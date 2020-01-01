Asamoah Gyan: Ghana's top scorer advised to quit Black Stars - Osei Kofi

The 1965 African champion shares his thoughts on the future of the 34-year-old striker

's 1965 (Afcon) winner Osei Kofi has urged veteran Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan to bow out of international football amid talks about his present importance to the national team.

The 34-year-old is reportedly not in the plans of new Ghana coach CK Akonnor and until Sunday held the position of Black Stars 'general captain'.

He was the main captain from 2012 to May last year when he lost the top role to attacker Andre Ayew ahead of the Afcon in , and was instead given the more advisory general captain position.

More teams

“A good name is better than riches and if Gyan will listen to me, he should quit the Black Stars because he is not the Gyan we used to know," Kofi told Angel FM.

“I think he should honourably resign from the team to save his name."

Gyan is currently Ghana's most-capped player and all-time top scorer, having featured in 109 matches since making his international debut against Somalia in 2013 and scored 51 goals over the period.

He has not been called up for national duty since playing at the last Afcon tournament.

The former Sunderland man is, however, not looking to call time on his international career soon, according to his business manager Samuel Anim Addo.

"Gyan believes he is a role model for most of the players, regardless of his role in the national team," Anim Addo told Nhyra FM.

"At any point in time, he is willing to give his brotherly support to any leader present and is only interested in serving Ghana in any capacity.

"This [new leadership hierarchy] is the best decision taken by CK Akonnor."

While Andre Ayew maintained his place as the new captain, midfielder Thomas Teye Partey has replaced Milan defender Kwadwo Asamoah as first vice-captain while goalkeeper Richard Ofori Antwi has been handed the second vice-captain role.

Gyan's 'general captain' role has been scrapped.

“Akonnor is the coach and he feels these are the people who can help him," former Ghana international Samuel Johnson has opined, Ghana Web reports.

Article continues below

"He believes these are people who can help him and I think it’s a good choice. When you look at the team, I think Dede Ayew deserves to be captain in the absence of Asamoah Gyan.

“In my opinion, it's good having two deputies, making it three leaders [in all], so if anything, they have to come together and make things work."

Gyan has been without a club since ending a short spell with side in January.