Asamoah Gyan: Ghana striker's brother Baffour denies assault allegations

The ex-Dynamo Moscow attacker has responded to claims of alleged abuse during a tennis match in Accra

Former international Baffour Gyan has rejected allegations of assault levelled against him and his brother, the Black Stars all-time caps holder Asamoah Gyan after a tennis match in Accra on Wednesday.

The incident allegedly occurred following a singles match between Asamoah Gyan and complainant Godwin Martey, where Baffour acted as the umpire, according to the report on Myjoyonline.

Baffour denied the allegations on Pure FM radio.

”I and Asamoah Gyan didn’t throw our hands at Godwin Martey. It was just an exchange of words. The tempers were high, so some of the words were harsh and I apologise for that but we didn’t fight him physically. How can we fight at the soldier’s premises?” Baffour responded to the allegations on Pure FM.

According to Myjoyonline, Godwin became frustrated during the game because of decisions by umpire Baffour Gyan.

Martey has since threatened to sue the Gyans on charges of assault.

Myjoyonline reports a complaint has been lodged at the Cantonment Police Station in Accra.