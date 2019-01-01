Arturo Vidal would take Inter up a level, says Zanetti

Javier Zanetti thinks signing Arturo Vidal in January would provide Inter with a significant boost.

international Vidal has been heavily linked with a move to the Nerazzurri in January and refused to rule out a switch when asked about the subject last week.

The 32-year-old has started just six games in all competitions for Barca this season, though he has scored five goals in LaLiga.

Inter are reportedly hoping to seal a loan with an obligation to buy the experienced midfielder and Zanetti feels his arrival would be a significant boost.

"We'll see how the transfer window goes, as we have a month to get things done," he told ESPN.

"Vidal is a player with great character and experience, so we'll see what happens. We are talking about a player who can certainly take us up a level, and we are already at a good level."

Inter are top of on goal difference and return to action against next Monday.

It was reported in December 2018 that the 31-year-old had become frustrated with a lack of action at Barcelona, and matters reached a head when he posted an angry emoji on Instagram after being left out of a match with at Wembley.

"There was a little bit of annoyance, but it's in the past," he said in an interview at the time. "A player always wants to play and to be important. You come here to contribute, not to cause problems in such an important team.

"It was a little bit of a heated thing, but it's in the past. I'm only thinking about working, doing things well and winning titles.

"I try to do what the coach wants and give what I know from my career. I can steal balls, attack and defend, and give my best.

"Some people get confused and aren't sure what it is I do. There aren't many midfielders who can do what I can, which is to go box to box. This is good for the team."