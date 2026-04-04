Arteta refuses to sack Arsenal star: Mistakes are part of football

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that one of the Gunners’ star players is ready to start against Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-finals, emphasising his full confidence in the player despite the recent blunder.

Arteta stated that his goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is ready to return to the starting line-up for the upcoming match, two weeks after the error that led to the first goal conceded against Manchester City in the League Cup final, which the Gunners lost 2-0.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper has not featured in any Premier League matches this season, with his appearances limited to the League Cup and FA Cup, as well as a dead-rubber Champions League match against Karagandy.

Despite the costly error against City, Arteta appears determined to stick with the former Chelsea keeper for Saturday night’s trip to St Mary’s, with Kepa having played every minute of Arsenal’s FA Cup campaign so far.

Arteta said, in comments highlighted by ESPN: “He’s ready to play. I would never judge a player or make a decision against him just because he made a mistake. Attitude and behaviour, yes, 100 per cent, but mistakes are part of football and anyone can make them.”

The Spanish manager added: “I don’t know if he needs support, but he has already received it, first from his teammates, then from me and the coaching staff, and I hope from the fans as well. I don’t think he needs it because he has a wealth of experience and has been through various situations in his career, so he is more than ready to play.”

Arsenal’s hopes of a quadruple were dashed following a frustrating 2-0 defeat to Pep Guardiola’s side, though the team still top the league by nine points and are looking to overcome Championship side Southampton to secure a place in the cup semi-finals.

Asked about the impact of the defeat, Arteta said: “It’s like a ball of poison in your stomach, but you have to get it out as quickly as possible and use it to improve yourself and the team. That feeling won’t go away for the next 30 years, because when you have the chance to win a final at Wembley, you have to do it.”

He concluded: “That feeling must remain there to be part of who you will be in the weeks and years to come; learning from it and ensuring that fire remains burning at Wembley whilst remembering what happened. That has been our approach and the only work we have done recently: using it as fuel for the final push we want. I sensed that in the players immediately; This will make us better and we must capitalise on it in the most important and beautiful part of the season.”

Read also: 11 injuries... Arteta responds to accusations of Arsenal match-fixing