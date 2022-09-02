Hector Bellerin left Arsenal and joined Barcelona as a free transfer on deadline day ending an 11 year stay with the Gunners.

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellerin joined Barcelona as a free agent on deadline day as the full-back returned to Barcelona, where he spent eight years as a youth player. The Spanish full-back won three FA Cups, making 239 appearances for the Gunners and Arteta admitted the two spoke before he left the club on transfer deadline day.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking in his press conference, Arteta said: "I love the kid, I love what he has done for the cub. He is someone that I really, really have strong feelings about I know it is one of his dreams to play there [Barca]. Hopefully he can fulfil his dream and get back his career because he is still very young and has a lot to do."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arteta and Bellerin played together at Arsenal, winning an FA Cup together in 2015. Arteta later became Bellerin's coach. The Spaniard spent last season on loan at Real Betis, winning the Copa del Rey.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLERIN? Bellerin will most likely have to wait until Barcelona's opening Champions League group game to make his debut, as their La Liga fixture vs Sevilla is likely to come to soon.