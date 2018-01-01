Arsenal's Elneny expects easy run against BATE Borisov in Europa League

The Gunners have been drawn with the Belarusian side and after defeating them back-to-back last season, the midfielder is looking forward to a repeat

Mohamed Elneny is expecting an easy run against BATE Borisov after both sides were paired in Monday’s Europa League round of 32 draws.

The Gunners secured a meeting with the reigning Belarusian Premier League champions after they topped Group E with 16 points from six games.

The English side defeated the Borisov Arena outfit home and away last season in the tournament with the midfielder playing a key role in the encounters, scoring in the first leg and he is looking forward to a similar outcome this term.

“We’ve drawn BATE Borisov in the UEL - we beat them 4-2 away and 6-0 at home in last season’s group stage,” Elneny posted on Instagram.

This season, the Egypt international has featured sparingly under new manager Unai Emery as he has been limited to six games in cup competitions, awaiting for his Premier League debut

He will hope to get involved when the Emirates Stadium outfit take on Tottenham Hotspur in Wednesday’s League Cup tie.