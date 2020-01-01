'Arsenal's Boxing Day gift' - Nigerians react to Chelsea showing

Mikel Arteta's men ended a seven-game winless run in the Premier League with an emphatic win at home

Football enthusiasts in have taken to social media to celebrate 's 3-0 victory over in a Premier League encounter on Saturday.

Goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka propelled the hosts to a comfortable win at the Emirates Stadium, which ended their seven-game winless streak in the English top flight.

Arsenal's triumph over Frank Lampard's men was their first league win since November 1 when they defeated 1-0 at Old Trafford.

The result has generated considerable reaction among supporters in the Gunners-man West African country, with Nigerian fans describing the triumph as a 'good Boxing Day present' for Arsenal fans.

Despite the victory, the Gunners are still 14th in the Premier League table, sitting eight points behind sixth-placed Chelsea.

The young stars saved arsenal the pressure today hale end produce some quality stars. I'm really impressed with the boys today. I've already written them off before the game. — ABOBO🇳🇬 (@Yan_zzy) December 26, 2020

Boxing Day gift, thanks Arsenal #ARSCFC — Nene Nwanyo (@nenenwanyo) December 26, 2020

Good boxing day gift from the Arsenal. Happy to return to winning ways #COYG — Austin Nwaka (@AustinNwaka) December 26, 2020

Arsenal suddenly resurrected on boxing day which very unusual. — Ayodele lifted (@Ay_lifted) December 26, 2020

Football is strange. Arsenal beat Chelsea. Nothing new under the sun again. — Martin-Rita (@freedom_rita) December 26, 2020

Arsenal finally win a football match!



God I thank you oooo😁#AFC pic.twitter.com/uybe9iq5fA — Echezona (@Mazi_Afam) December 26, 2020

Arsenal were great, Saka was excellent. Can't take that away from them



But mehn, that first penalty was crap. — Wole: 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱🌋 (@oduwolsss_) December 26, 2020

We are back and better. Thanks Gunners, u guys made my Xmas — Bello Ope (@BelloOpe1) December 26, 2020

A much needed win for Arsenal@Arsenal If you people like,don't improve on this result in your next game o



Eyin olori skeske — Alabanza (@Luwaaa_) December 26, 2020

Opelope mendy

Correct score na arsenal 6-0 chelsea — jolamilekan (@faaji_lawa) December 26, 2020

When they said we should show some love this Christmas, they didn’t mean dash arsenal points ffs — KACEE💥 (@meetkacee_) December 26, 2020

This Chelsea team is so useless.... How's Arsenal beating you?

Aren't you with shame? — Olutayo (@olu_ty) December 26, 2020

Arsenal were not good. Chelsea were just ridiculously aweful! — A'King👑 (@akinola_david03) December 26, 2020

Yes 🙌🏾

The perfect Christmas gift for my @ozo_chukwu

Superions are grateful to @Arsenal 😘😍 pic.twitter.com/Eh1icd8qDo — La_Paix⭕🐅 ⭕️ 📚 (@chizo_alaribe) December 26, 2020

Finally oo!! Arsenal thank you 😊 — Chinenye (@Conae95) December 26, 2020

The young lads did not disappoint 💕💕

Big win for the Arsenal, hopefully this will be our turning point this season #COYG pic.twitter.com/1RHw9oYYpn — Fez💦 (@Zahrex) December 26, 2020

London is RED for the first time in a while #arsenal — Rahoof. A. Eko (@doneddyeko1) December 26, 2020

Thank you so much @Arsenal @m8arteta .

Best Christmas gift.

Stay focused — @iammrcow PH.D ( Affidavit) (@mrcow_enang) December 26, 2020

Arsenal winning their first since idk, while having a tasty dinner. That's what I call SWEET!!!... #ARSCFC — Chubany Republic (@ChubanyRepublic) December 26, 2020

Full Time.



Arsenal Kids 3-1 Chelsea Senior Team. — Ayo-oluwa Obafemi (@quietparrott) December 26, 2020

Dear @Arsenal, I love you wholeheartedly. — 'Deola Afuye (@afuyebutmighty) December 26, 2020