Arsenal vs Bournemouth: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Arsenal
Last Sunday, Unai Emery’s side defeated another south coast club in the form of Southampton 2-0 at home to move back into the Champions League qualifying spots, with early goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Henrikh Mkhitaryan easing their passage.
Bournemouth, meanwhile, were held 1-1 by Wolves, meaning their last victory came against Chelsea on January 30.
|Game
|Arsenal vs Bournemouth
|Date
|Wednesday, February 27
|Time
|8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In the United States (US), the game can be streamed via NBC Sports Gold.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|N/A
|NBC Sports Gold
In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be shown on television or streamed.
|UK TV channel
|Online
|N/A
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Arsenal players
|Goalkeepers
|Cech, Leno, Martinez
|Defenders
|Koscielny, Lichtsteiner, Jenkinson, Kolasinac, Medley, Pleguezuelo, Mustafi, Sokratis
|Midfielders
|Elneny, Ramsey, Torreira, Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Willock
|Forwards
|Ozil, Iwobi, Saka, Lacazette, Aubameyang, Nketiah, Suarez, Mkhitaryan
Arsenal
There are doubts, meanwhile, over Stephan Lichtsteiner and Alex Iwobi, who
Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could start after being benched at the weekend.
Denis Suarez is still not ready to play a full match.
Possible Arsenal starting XI: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Sokratis, Kolasinac; Guendouzi, Xhaka; Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette
|Position
|Bournemouth squad
|Goalkeepers
|Boruc, Begovic, Travers
|Defenders
|Ake, Daniels, Rico, Mings, Simpson, Clyne, Smith, Mepham
|Midfielders
|Surman, Pugh, Ibe, Stanislas, Fraser, Ofoborh, Gosling
|Forwards
|Mousset, King, Solanke
Bournemouth’s squad is currently ravaged by selection problems, which will see them without around half of their regular starters as they make the trip to north London.
Junior Stanislas and Steven Cook are the latest players to join their injury list, which already contained Simon Francis, Lewis Cook, David Brooks and Callum Wilson.
Adding to manager Eddie Howe’s headaches is the suspension of Jefferson Lerma in midfield.
Possible Bournemouth starting XI: Boruc; Clyne, Mepham, Ake, Smith; Ibe, Gosling, Surman, Fraser; King, Solanke
Betting & Match Odds
Arsenal are 2/5 favourites to win this match with bet365. Bournemouth can be backed at 7/1, while a draw is available at 17/4.
Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.
Match Preview
Arsenal might have been branded “flat-track bullies” by club legend Paul Merson, but Unai Emery has his side in
A 2-0 win over Southampton was not a flattering reflection of the Gunners’ performance, with early goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Henrikh Mkhitaryan ensuring that they cruised to three points with their seventh victory in succession at the Emirates in the league.
Emery, meanwhile, is keeping his cool before what is sure to be a hectic
“The focus is on tomorrow, 100 per cent,” he said. “The three points against Bournemouth are the same.
With wins in four of their last five Premier League matches, including a 2-0 win over Chelsea at the Emirates, the Spaniard’s side
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, meanwhile, remains optimistic, despite his side losing their last four trips to Arsenal by an aggregate score of 11-1.
“We try and go
The Cherries, meanwhile, are struggling for form on their travels, with eight successive defeats on the road, in which they have conceded at least two goals in every game.
Against an Arsenal side with their tails up, they will do well to avoid a repeat of their recent misfortunes.