Arsenal told ‘fair price’ for Tierney as Gunners legend airs transfer fear

Nigel Winterburn is not convinced that Unai Emery has a big enough budget to work with this summer, but believes a Celtic defender can be landed

have been informed that £20 million ($25m) would be a “fair price” for defender Kieran Tierney, but Nigel Winterburn fears that the Gunners’ transfer budget may not stretch much further.

Unai Emery, like Arsene Wenger before him, is going to have to get creative in any recruitment drive this summer.

Several targets have been identified, such as Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha and St Etienne centre-half William Saliba, but rival interest and tough negotiations are presenting potential stumbling blocks to any deals.

No agreements are in place as yet, with Scotland international Tierney one of those that Arsenal have been unable to agree a fee for.

Winterburn, who once occupied the left-back berth that the Gunners are now trying to fill, believes a highly-rated 22-year-old can be secured if those at Emirates Stadium dig a little deeper.

He told Love Sport Radio of the Tierney talk: "I think somewhere closer to £20m or £22m is probably going to seal the transfer for Arsenal if they’re realistic about securing the player’s services.

"Also, it makes a big difference if the player himself has indicated to the club that it’s a move he really doesn’t want to turn down: the chance to come and play in the Premier League.

"I think when you’re talking Premier League prices now, £20m doesn’t seem a lot of money.

"So I think it’s a fair price for a young player that has undoubted ability and could progress even further.

"It seems a realistic fee to me when you’re talking about allegedly paying £50m for [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka. That puts it into perspective a little bit more."

While being of the opinion that Arsenal can land Tierney, Winterburn concedes that reports of a £45m budget for Emery are slightly concerning given how much work needs to be carried out.

He added: "I feel the Arsenal squad really needs a good shake-up.

"Slightly worried about the situation with the amount of money available to spend, and depending on Unai Emery’s situation - whether he wants to go to a back four, if he does Tierney would be a good addition.

"He can also play wing-back so he gives you that option as well.

"Rather than looking at individual players, I’m interested to see who ends up at the club when pre-season comes around and what they can do.

"It is a bit worrying at the moment because we seem to be linked with quite a few players, but there’s nothing happening at the moment."