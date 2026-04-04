Arsenal suffer a humiliating defeat in the FA Cup and lose a key player in the title race

Arsenal will not be going to Wembley. Mikel Arteta’s side suffered a heavy defeat on Saturday evening against Southampton, who currently play in England’s second tier. The team from the south of England are through to the semi-finals of the competition.

For Arsenal, a number of big stars remained on the bench, whilst a few other big names started the match. Gabriel, Martin Ødegaard and Gabriel Martinelli were among those who started.





After 35 minutes, Southampton took the lead at home. A cross was terribly misjudged by Ben White, allowing Ross Stewart to collect and finish: 1-0.

After the break, Arteta brought Viktor Gyökeres on. The Swede, who is currently in brilliant form, needed just eight minutes to score the equaliser.

Shortly afterwards, disaster struck for Arsenal. Gabriel picked up an injury and had to leave the pitch in pain. William Saliba came on in his place.

Without Gabriel, Arsenal went down ingloriously in the closing stages. Tom Fellows found Shea Charles on the edge of the box, who fired a powerful shot past Kepa: 2-1.