Arsenal stars Bukayo Saka & Gabriel Martinelli replicate Cristiano Ronaldo & Wayne Rooney record by combining for Premier League goal against Southampton

Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have matched former Manchester United pair Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney's record.

Martinelli scores against Southampton

Saka provides the assist

Match Ronaldo & Rooney's record

WHAT HAPPENED? Martinelli has scored off Saka's cross to pull one goal back and half the deficit for Arsenal against Southampton in the Premier League. According to OptaJoe, with their respective goal and assist the duo have become only the second-ever pair aged 21 or under, after former Manchester United duo Ronaldo and Rooney, to have 20+ goal involvements each in a season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal are currently 2-1 down at half-time to Southampton at home in the Premier League. A loss would see them drop points in the league for the third consecutive game. Saka and Martinelli, like much of the season, have come through once in the game and the Gunners fans will be hoping they do so again for the sake of their title hopes.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? A win against Southampton would be crucial for Arsenal as they next take on Manchester City at the Etihad in the Premier League in a tie which could potentially decide who wins the title.