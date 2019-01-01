Arsenal star Ceballos makes Spain squad as Cazorla misses out

Unai Nunez and Pablo Sarabia are also included and could make their first appearances for the national team in September's qualifiers

midfielder Dani Ceballos has been called up to the squad for September's two qualifiers.

The 23-year-old joined the Gunners on loan from in the summer, with his early-season form for the north Londoners seeing him earn a recall to the national set-up.

Unai Nunez and Pablo Sarabia have also been included and could win their first international caps for their country.

Robert Moreno has made seven changes in all for the matches against Romania and Faroe Islands, his first since replacing Luis Enrique as head coach on a permanent basis in June.

The former boss stepped down to care for his young daughter, who sadly died on Thursday following a battle with bone cancer.

Moreno served as Luis Enrique's assistant at , and Barca before following him to the national team.

His first major decisions are to give Athletic Bilbao defender Nunez and winger Sarabia the chance to impress.

Midfielders Saul and Thiago Alcantara also return to the fold, with attacker Suso and striker Paco Alcacer also recalled.

Alvaro Morata, Marco Asensio, Inigo Martinez and Isco are all out through injury, while Iago Aspas, Santi Cazorla and Sergi Roberto have been dropped.

Spain have won four matches from four in qualifying to sit top of Group F, five points clear of second-placed .

Spain squad in full

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga ( ), David de Gea ( ), Pau Lopez (Roma)

Defenders: Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jose Gaya ( ), Mario Hermoso ( ), Diego Llorente ( ), Jesus Navas ( ), Unai Nunez (Athletic Bilbao), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid, on loan at Arsenal), Dani Parejo (Valencia), Rodri ( ), Fabian Ruiz (Naples), Saul (Atletico Madrid), Suso (AC Milan), Thiago Alcantara ( )

Forwards: Paco Alcacer (Borussia Dortmund), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Rodrigo (Valencia), Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint-Germain)