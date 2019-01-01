Arsenal star Aubameyang headlines Gabon squad for Burkina Faso, Morocco friendlies

The Panthers are keen to qualify for the 2021 Afcon finals after agonisingly missing out a spot at the 2019 edition

star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headlines Gabon’s 23-man squad for the international friendly matches against Burkina Faso and , as the Panthers get back underway following a failure to qualify for the 2019 Afcon tournament.

Gabon play Burkina Faso in Paris on October 10, before engaging Morocco five days later.

It would be new French coach Patrice Neveu’s first assignments as Gabon coach as he readies to steer them back to Afcon, after they were denied qualification for the 2019 tournament by Burundi.

Leading the team is captain Aubameyang who is in terrific form for Arsenal with seven Premier League goals in as many games.

Neveu has maintained the core of the players already in the national team including midfielder Mario Lemina and Saint Etienne forward Denis Bouanga.

Frederick Bulot makes a return to the team while midfielder Didier Ndong also makes the cut.

Former youth international Kevin Mayi is set to make his Gabon debut after recently switching international allegiances.

Gabon squad

Goalkeepers: Anthony Mfa Mezui (US Sarre Union, France), Donald Nze ( FC Pélican, Gabon), Stéphane Bitseki Moto (Mosta FC, Malta)

Article continues below

Defenders: Lloyd Palun ( , France), Yohan Wachter (St Malo, France), Aaron Appindangoye (Sivasspor, ), Stevy Nzambe (Al-Zawra, Iraq), Bruno Ecuele Manga (Dijon, France), Wilfried Ebane Abessolo (Dunkerque, France), Yrundu Musavu King (Le Mans, France)

Midfielders: Junior Assoumou Akué (Vitre, France), André Biyogho Poko ( Goztepe SK, Turkey), Guelor Kanga (Sparta Prague, ), Didier Ndong Ibrahim (Dijon, France),Medwin Biteghe (Al-Adalh FC, ), Mario Lemina (Galatasaray, Turkey), Frederic Bulot Waga (FC Gifu, )

Forwards: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal, ), Denis Bouanga ( , France), Jean Michel Allevinah (Clermont-Ferrand, France), Kevin Mayi (Brest, France ), Louis Ameka Autchanga (Niort, France), Aaron Salem Boupendza (CD Feirens, ) On standby: Clech Loufilou Ndala (Ajaccio, France)