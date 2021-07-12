Arsenal squad leave for Scotland training camp with new signing Tavares set for debut

The Gunners will take on Hibernian and Rangers during their five-day stay north of the border

Nuno Tavares is expected to make his Arsenal debut this week when Mikel Arteta’s side take on Hibernian in their first pre-season friendly of the summer.

The Gunners left their London Colney training base on Monday morning for a five-day training camp in Scotland.

They will play two games during their stay north of the border, with a match against Rangers on Saturday following their meeting with Hibernian at Easter Road on Tuesday night.

Who has travelled?

Arsenal are taking a big squad with them for the training camp, with several youngsters travelling up alongside the club’s senior players.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have both travelled, as has Nicolas Pepe, Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe.

Tavares, whose move from Benfica was confirmed on Saturday, is also with the squad and is expected to feature for the first time during the meeting with Hibernian/

Other senior players who have travelled include Hector Bellerin, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Sead Kolasinac, Joe Willock, Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari.

Who will not be involved?

Players who have been with their national teams during the summer will not be with the squad, as they have been given extra time off to recover.

Bukayo Saka will now have three weeks off after England’s Euro 2020 final defeat, while Kieran Tierney, Bernd Leno, Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira are all still on holiday.

Albert Lokonga, who is close to signing for Arsenal from Anderlecht, will not have his move finalised in time to play a part in the Scotland training camp.

The Belgian midfielder has had his medical, but has to now undergo a period of isolation due to Covid regulations before completing his switch to Emirates Stadium.

When are Arsenal playing?

Arsenal have two games during their stay in Scotland.

Their first match is on Tuesday night when they take on Hibernian at Easter Road (6pm BST/1pm ET kick-off).

Arteta’s side will then take on Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday (2pm BST/9am ET kick-off) in a game which will help mark the Scottish club’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

New home kit launch

Arsenal will be wearing the club’s new 2021-22 home kit for the first time against Rangers.

The kit will be officially launched with Adidas on Friday, with the players then wearing it at Ibrox on Saturday.

Arsenal will be wearing their new away kit during Tuesday’s match with Hibernian.

