'Eternally grateful' - New Arsenal signing Vieira sends classy farewell message to Porto after £30m transfer

The 22-year-old midfielder is gearing up for a new challenge at the Emirates Stadium

New Arsenal signing Fabio Vieira has dedicated a touching message to Porto as he says farewell to his boyhood club after move to the Premier League.

Vieira clinched a £30 million transfer to the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, ending weeks of speculation over his future.

But while he is pleased to have completed the deal, he leaves Porto with a heavy heart after 15 years in the organisation.

What did Vieira say?

"My time at this enormous club has come to an end. Fifteen years exactly of being a Dragao," the player explained on Instagram.

"I came here as a boy to the club that I love, which instilled in me so many essential values to make me the man and player I am today.

"I managed to achieve something I always dreamed of, being national champion with Porto. I am eternally grateful to Porto and the entire Porto nation which has always welcomed me with open arms for this whole journey.

"A special thank you to everyone who accompanied me and worked alongside me these past years, they had a huge part in my growth.

"I made great memories and great friendships here which I will cherish forever.

"Thank you to the entire Porto nation, Dragao forever!"

The bigger picture

Vieira was just eight years old when he first arrived at Porto's academy, and quickly began to rise up the ranks at the Portuguese club.

Article continues below

He made his competitive senior debut in June 2020 during the Covid-interrupted 2019-20 season and the following term became a fixture in the Dragao first team, where he scored a total of 10 goals in 75 appearances in all competitions.

During his time with Porto the club lifted the Primeira Liga on two occasions, while prior to his first-team bow Vieira also helped the club's junior team win the UEFA Youth League for the first time in 2018-19.

Further reading