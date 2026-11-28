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Arsenal face a massive financial hurdle if they want to bolster Mikel Arteta's attack with RB Leipzig star Antonio Nusa this winter. Reports in Germany suggest the Bundesliga side are in no rush to sell their prolific Norway international, setting a staggering asking price ahead of the January transfer window.

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Arsenal face steep Nusa asking price

Arsenal have been informed that signing Nusa from Leipzig in the January transfer window will cost in excess of €100 million (£83.5m). The Gunners are actively looking to reinforce Mikel Arteta's attacking ranks, with the 21-year-old featuring prominently on their recruitment shortlist.

Club scouts have closely monitored Nusa's displays in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League ahead of the winter market. However, any hopes of a straightforward mid-season deal have been complicated by RB Leipzig's firm valuation of their prized asset.

Leipzig hold firm on winter exit

According to Sky Germany, Leipzig have no desire to part ways with Nusa midway through the campaign. The German club will only entertain a January departure if a suitor tables an 'astronomical offer', defined as a bid surpassing the €100m (£83.5m) threshold.

Leipzig's reluctance stems from their own ambitions this season. Sitting fourth in the Bundesliga and still battling for a play-off spot in the Champions League league phase, the club want to retain their strongest squad for the remainder of the term.

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Nusa's rapid rise in Germany

Nusa has justified that lofty valuation with a sensational campaign in Germany. Having arrived at Leipzig from Club Brugge two years ago in a €21m (£17.8m) deal, the forward has become one of the team's standout performers, registering nine goals and eight assists in 17 appearances so far this season.

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His form at club level mirrors his growing influence on the international stage. Nusa has already cemented his place as a key figure in Norway's attack, netting ten goals in 36 appearances for his country.

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal now face a decisive call ahead of the January window: test RB Leipzig's resolve with a massive bid or explore alternative attacking targets for Arteta. Leipzig have already proven they are willing to play the long game in the transfer market.

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Earlier this year, the Bundesliga outfit resisted selling Yan Diomande in January before agreeing a deal worth up to £120m with Real Madrid in the summer. Unless Arsenal are prepared to meet Leipzig's steep winter demands, they may have to wait until the end of the season to make another move for Nusa.