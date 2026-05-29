Arsenal or Paris? Crespo shares his Champions League final prediction with Koora

Hernán Crespo, the former AC Milan, Inter and Chelsea star, has revealed his tip to win this season's Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain meet Arsenal tomorrow in Budapest, with the French side aiming for a second successive crown and the Gunners chasing their first.

Crispo played in the Champions League final for Milan in 2005, scoring a brace against Liverpool in the famous Istanbul final, but still lost the title.

In an interview with Koora to be published later, Crispo said, "Paris Saint-Germain may have a slight edge as they are the reigning champions and currently one of the continent's top sides."

However, the former Argentine striker also cautioned that "tournaments like this can be completely turned on their head by a single detail."