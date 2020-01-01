‘Arsenal a million miles away in slow journey back’ – Even Guardiola couldn’t help Gunners, says Merson

A man who enjoyed considerable success during his playing days in north London is not convinced that Mikel Arteta can recapture former glories

remain “a million miles” away from being title contenders again, says Paul Merson, with the Gunners on a “slow journey” back to the top that even Pep Guardiola would struggle to improve.

The north London giants found themselves stuck in reverse towards the end of Arsene Wenger’s iconic 22-year reign.

Having slipped out of the Premier League’s top four, breaking into that pack once more is proving to be tricky.

Mismanagement on and off the field is considered to have done the cause at Emirates Stadium few favours, with transfer mistakes made and two changes in the dugout overseen.

Mikel Arteta is currently calling the shots and is considered by many to have offered cause for optimism through the early weeks of his reign.

Merson, though, is not convinced that Arsenal are back on track and ready to surge back into for major honours.

“Even if Pep Guardiola was in charge, no,” the former Gunners star told Sky Sports in a rather blunt assessment of the current state of affairs at Arsenal.

“Arsene Wenger used to say all the time that it’s all about the players. Arsenal’s players – it’s not a good enough team, it’s not a good enough squad.

“I like Arteta, I really do. I think he’ll do better than the last manager. But at the same time, to go and challenge for the title, I think they are a million miles off. They can’t defend.”

Pressed further on whether Arteta is the man to bring the good times back, Merson added: “I’m going to go no, if I’m being honest.

“I don’t know any team that has ever won anything that can’t defend. If you can’t defend, you aren’t going to win anything.

“You can’t keep scoring three goals every game to try and nick a point or just win a game. Until he tightens that up, they are going to be a million miles off.

“I think this is going to be a slow, slow journey back for Arsenal.”

The Gunners entered the coronavirus-enforced break from Premier League competition sat ninth in the table, eight points adrift of the top four with 10 games left to take in.