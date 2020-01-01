Arsenal lose Xhaka and Mari to injuries within first 25 minutes of Premier League return

The Gunners duo's night was cut short by injury as Mikel Arteta's side visited Manchester City for their first match in three months

lost Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari to injuries within the first 25 minutes of their Premier League return against .

Xhaka was injured just seven minutes into Wednesday's match, which was held at a wet and rainy Etihad Stadium.

The midfielder went over on his ankle as he chased back in midfield, and after being assessed by Arsenal's medical team, he was deemed unfit to continue.

Xhaka's injury forced Mikel Arteta into a change just moments into the club's first match in three months, with the Spanish manager turning to Dani Ceballos to replace his injured midfielder.

