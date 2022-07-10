Arsenal-linked Paqueta open to transfer as Lyon president confirms offers for midfielder

Jean-Michel Aulas has revealed that bids are on the table for a Brazil international that is attracting plenty of admiring glances

Lucas Paqueta continues to see his future at Lyon called into question, with it confirmed that offers have been made for a Brazil international that is reported to count Arsenal among his many suitors.

The Gunners have been linked with the 24-year-old midfielder for some time, with Mikel Arteta said to be back in the market for his creative qualities this summer.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has stopped short of revealing the identity of those that have bids on the table, but he admits that interest is building and that the former Flamengo and AC Milan star may decide that it is time for a new challenge.

Will Lyon sell Arsenal-linked Paqueta?

Aulas has told reporters when quizzed on the rumours raging around a prized asset: “There are proposals for him.

“There are certain players who can feel complete in the project, and others who don't.

“Economically, we have the means to pursue our ideas and objectives.”

The Lyon chief added: “The coach gave us his opinion and there is also what the players wants to do.”

Lucas Paqueta might be one of Europe's most underrated midfielders ✨ pic.twitter.com/pNBIqQjC8K — GOAL (@goal) April 7, 2022

Does Paqueta want to leave Lyon?

Newcastle are also said to be keen on Paqueta, having found considerable value in an agreement with Lyon for Bruno Guimaraes back in January, and they boast the spending power to compete with Arsenal.

It could boil down to what the player wants to do, with Lyon head coach Peter Bosz admitting to holding talks with the South American in a bid to discover where he stands.

Bosz has said: “I want to keep all the good players, but you also have to be realistic.

“There is the player who is very important in the matter, the coach, the club, the other clubs. It is always a game between the different parties.

Article continues below

“Lucas is a very important player, but it depends on what the player wants. I already had a conversation with him, but that will be between us.”

Paqueta, who has registered 21 goals and 13 assists through 77 appearances for Lyon, is currently tied to a contract in France through to 2025 – so he will not be cheap if a deal is to be done before the next deadline.

Further reading