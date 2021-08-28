'Arsenal defending is a shambles' - Gunners concede two quick goals against Manchester City

Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres scored inside the opening 12 minutes of the Premier League game at the Etihad Stadium

Arsenal's miserable start to the new Premier League season continued as they conceded twice early on away to champions Manchester City.

Having opened the campaign with back-to-back 2-0 defeats against Brentford and Chelsea, the Gunners were in need of a boost at the Etihad Stadium.

However, after Mikel Arteta picked a starting line-up which left many scratching their heads regarding the formation, Arsenal were 2-0 down again early on.

What happened?

City took the lead after just seven minutes when Gabriel Jesus crossed to the far post and Ilkay Gundogan took advantage of slack defending to head home.

Just five minutes later and City scored a second after Arsenal again failed to deal with a cross, this time Ferran Torres scored from close range from Bernardo Silva's ball in.

