Arsenal defender White admits he doesn't like watching football

Arsenal defender Ben White has admitted that he doesn't particularly enjoy watching football, while also revealing he prefers to be called Benjamin.

White is in his first season in north London after joining the Gunners from Brighton in a £50 million ($69m) summer move.

But while he dedicates his professional life to football and says he loves playing the game, the 24-year-old is keen to partake in other activities when he's away from the pitch.

What was said?

"Football is so intense. You come in every day giving 100 per cent. All I want to do is go home and not think about it, then come in in the morning fresh and ready to give 100% again," White told Sky Sports News.

"I watch myself for analytical reasons. I watch England, maybe, but I'm always busy doing something. I wouldn't just sit down and watch a game.

"I didn't ever watch football when I was younger. I still don't now. I just loved the game, I was always playing it, never watching.

"So I don't know too much about the older generations, but I know [Patrick] Vieira was a very good player. But I don't know the details."

On his preferred name he added: "You can call me whatever you want, I just might not reply! But my name is actually Benjamin."

What's next for Arsenal?

Following the international break, the Gunners are back in action on Monday when they face Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium.

Palace are coached by Vieira, the former Arsenal great who has gone on to a managerial career that has seen him take charge of New York City FC and Nice.

Arsenal are currently 11th in the Premier League table, but just four points outside of the top four.

