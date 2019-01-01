Arsenal close in on Tierney as David Luiz emerges as Gunners target

The Gunners believe deals can be done for the two defenders before Thursday's Premier League transfer deadline

are hopeful of securing two new defensive signings on the final day of the summer transfer window.

After a prolonged chase which has stretched throughout the summer, Goal can confirm the Gunners are close to securing long-term target Kieran Tierney in a £25 million ($30.4m) deal from while a shock move for David Luiz is looking increasingly possible.

The Chelsea centre-back skipped training with the first-team at the Blues’ Cobham training ground on Wednesday and wants to move across the capital to the Emirates Stadium,

David Luiz is represented by Kia Joorabchian, who has a close working relationship with Arsenal technical director Edu, and the 32-year-old centre-back also spent a brief period working under Unai Emery while the pair were together at .

Arsenal are determined to bring in a centre-back before Thursday’s 5pm BST (12pm ET) transfer deadline having allowed Laurent Koscielny to move back to with .

The north London club have been in discussions with over a move for Daniele Rugani, but saw a two-year loan offer rejected by the Italian champions last week.

Talks were initiated again on Tuesday, but sources at the Emirates insist that the 25-year-old is now not an option.

There has also been contact with over 20-year-old Dayot Upamecano, but Arsenal have been priced out of a move for the France Under-21 international - with Leipzig demanding at least £75m ($91m).

So Arsenal have been exploring others options ahead of Thursday’s deadline, with Emery admitting he would like to add another central defender.

“We want our supporters to be happy,” he told Sky Sports on Wednesday.

“If we can in the last day we are going to try to sign another centre-back with the capacity to help us, so we can have a good balance with attacking and defending players.”

And it seems like David Luiz is now the priority target for the Gunners, although sources insist there has still not been a formal offer made for the international.

Should a deal go through for the star, however, he looks set to be joined at the Emirates by Tierney - who is finally edging closer to a move from Celtic.

Arsenal have already had two bids rejected for the 22-year-old, but a £25m deal is now imminent, with the defender set to travel to London to finalise his move from Glasgow and sign a five-year contract with the Gunners before the window closes.