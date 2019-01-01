Arsenal & Chelsea given Fraser & Wilson transfer warning by Bournemouth

The Gunners and Blues are reported to be monitoring star turns on the Cherries' books, but neither is considered to be for sale by their current club

and have been informed by Bournemouth that neither Ryan Fraser nor Callum Wilson are for sale, despite mounting transfer talk surrounding the duo.

Speculation regarding possible summer deals is building heading towards the next recruitment window.

Those on Bournemouth’s books have found themselves at the centre of many rumours, with England international striker Wilson having seen his future called into question for some time.

Chelsea, who are still heading towards a transfer ban as things stand, have been linked with a big-money move to bring a proven Premier league goalscorer onto their books.

Their London rivals Arsenal are also said to be mulling over a raid on the Vitality Stadium for Scotland star Fraser, with his current contract due to expire in 2020.

Bournemouth, though, have no intention of parting with prized assets, with club chairman Jeff Mostyn telling Sky Sports: "Ryan Fraser is a Bournemouth player. Callum Wilson is a Bournemouth player.

"We just don't want anybody to leave the football club. Your prized assets are prized assets for a reason and we want to continue the momentum that we have achieved.

"Four consecutive seasons in the Premier League. We are going to start our next season, which will be our fifth year [and] we want our very best players to be playing for our football club."

Mostyn added that extension talks are planned with Fraser, saying: "We will talk to Ryan. It is very early days yet and we will do the best for Ryan as we always have for all of our players.

"At the end of the day, contracts are what [they are]. People sign long-term contracts and will still leave but as far as I am concerned, I follow Eddie Howe's mantra - we never talk about transfers and I just follow my manager's example."

Wilson has offered no indication that he is looking for a move, preferring instead to call on Fraser to stay put.

Article continues below

The 27-year-old said of a man who has teed up plenty of goals for him: "I am hoping he does [stay]. He has been one of the main sources of assists for myself. I will be making sure I get him in a headlock and don't let him go to leave!"

Wilson has, however, admitted that any player with a shred of ambition wants to grace the very top of the game, adding: "Every player wants to play as high as they can.

" is obviously something that most players want to play in - all the big games really. First and foremost it is focusing on the current season, focusing on Bournemouth and obviously I am contracted here as well."