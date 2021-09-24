Arsenal captain Aubameyang remembers ‘amazing' maiden North London derby

The 2015 African Footballer of the Year is gearing up for another local contest in the derby on Saturday

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has described his maiden North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur as 'amazing' and ‘a crazy experience’ for him.

The Gabon international had his first feel of the local rivalry in December 2018, over 11 months after he joined the Gunners from Borussia Dortmund.

Aubameyang marked the memorable outing with a brace and an assist as Arsenal fought from behind to win the six-goal thriller at the Emirates Stadium 4-2.

Ahead of Saturday’s home match, he summarised the atmosphere he experienced in his first appearance against Spurs as Mikel Arteta’s side now aims to grab their fourth straight win across all competitions.

“When I think back to my first North London derby at Emirates Stadium, I still get goosebumps,” Aubameyang told the club’s official matchday programme. “I was talking to Laca about it a few days ago and we are both saying that we’d love to play in another match like that one.

“It was just amazing. The way we came back from 2-1 down was brilliant. The crowd was so loud - they gave us so much energy. I remember when Lucas Torreira made it 4-2 and everyone just went crazy. It’s a really good memory of mine.

“Leaving the stadium was a crazy experience too. I remember driving home and stopping at a red light, right in front of a bar full of Arsenal fans. They were outside the pub singing my song, and that was really cool. It brings a lot of joy to me when I bring happiness to people.”

Aubameyang highlighted the encouragement he got from Arsenal legend Ian Wright before he made a statement in his first game against Spurs at the Emirates Stadium.

Article continues below

“I remember Paul, our kitman, talking to me and letting me know how important this match is for everyone associated with the club,” he said. “I’ve spoken to Ian Wright about it too.

“When you’re an Arsenal player, you’re Arsenal for life. When people like Wrighty speak to you, you listen. The only thing you want to do is go out on the pitch and show them that you’ve taken in what they’ve said and that you’re ready for it.”

The last encounter between Arsenal and Tottenham ended in a 2-1 win for the Gunners as Martin Odegaard and Alexandre Lacazette cancelled out Erik Lamela's opening goal deficit back in March.