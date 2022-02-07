Arnold Clark Cup 2022 squads: England, Canada, Germany & Spain rosters in full

England will host the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup in February, with the hosts welcoming Canada, Germany and Spain for the tournament.

The competition, which begins on February 17, will serve as ideal preparation for all four nations ahead of the summer.

England, Germany and Spain are all considered contenders for this summer’s Euros, while Canada will be participating in the CONCACAF Women’s Championship, looking to dethrone the U.S. women’s national team.

Canada 2022 Arnold Clark Cup squad

Head coach Bev Priestman announced her 23-player squad for the tournament on February 7, making Canada the first nation to do so.

18 of the names involved were on the roster last summer, when Canada won gold at the Olympic Games. Of those, full-back Ashley Lawrence and centre-back Vanessa Gilles were included in GOAL's team of the tournament, demonstrative of the strength of this team's defence.

However, there is no Christine Sinclair among the ranks, with the Portland Thorns star taking a leave of absence for personal reasons following her mother's passing following a battle with multiple sclerosis.

Player to watch: Deanne Rose

That Deanne Rose only played her first senior club match in September is a crazy fact. The 22-year-old, who debuted aged 16, had 61 senior caps, 10 goals and an Olympic gold medal with her national team before she first set foot on the pitch for Reading, the Women's Super League side she joined last summer.

The forward's impact at the Olympics largely came off the bench and it was game-changing, particularly in the semi-final win against the United States. She's already scored four goals this season for her new club - including a match-winner against reigning WSL champions Chelsea.

Goalkeepers: Sabrina D’Angelo, Devon Kerr, Erin McLeod, Kailen Sheridan

Defenders: Kadeisha Buchanan, Vanessa Gilles, Shelina Zadorsky, Gabrielle Carle, Allysha Chapman, Jayde Riviere, Sura Yekka

Midfielders: Marie-Yasmine Alidou D’Anjou, Jessie Fleming, Julia Grosso, Ashley Lawrence, Victoria Pickett, Quinn, Sophie Schmidt, Desiree Scott

Forwards: Janine Beckie, Tanya Boychuk, Jordyn Huitema, Cloe Lacasse, Nichelle Prince, Deanne Rose

England, Germany and Spain Arnold Clark Cup 2022 squads

Spain head coach Jorge Vilda will reveal his squad for the Arnold Clark Cup on February 8, at 10:00 GMT. Sarina Wiegman, head coach of England, will announce the Lionesses' squad later that same day, at 15:00 GMT.

There are no details on when the Germany team will be made public just yet.

When are the 2022 Arnold Clark Cup fixtures?

Date Time Match TV Channel Feb 17 2.30pm GMT Germany vs Spain ITV4 Feb 17 7.30pm GMT England vs Canada ITV4 Feb 20 3:15pm GMT England vs Spain ITV Feb 20 8:15pm GMT Canada vs Germany ITV4 Feb 23 2.30pm GMT Spain vs Canada ITV4 Feb 23 7.30pm GMT England vs Germany ITV4

