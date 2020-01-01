Aribo’s strike inspires Rangers to comeback victory against Braga

The Nigeria international played a key role as Steven Gerrard’s men overturned a two-goal deficit to claim victory at Ibrox Stadium

Joe Aribo was in a spectacular form to help secured a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory against Braga in the first leg Round of 32 of their game.

The Super Eagles star found the back of the net in his 12th appearance for Steven Gerrard’s men in the competition to ensure his side secure a first-leg advantage in front of their own fans.

The Portuguese outfit raced into the lead through efforts from Fransergio and Abel Ruiz before Ianis Hagi reduced the deficit in the 67th minute.

More teams

Aribo, who was brought on for Glen Kamara in the 54th minute then inspired his side to victory, levelling proceedings 18 minutes after his introduction.

Article continues below

With eight minutes left to full time, Hagi scored the match-winning goal as Rangers clinched victory in the encounter.

Aribo, who has six goals and eight assists this season, will hope to continue his impressive form in the reverse fixture in on February 26.