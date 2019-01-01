Aribo's goal steers Rangers to comfortable away win over Hibernian

The Nigeria international notched his second goal in the Scottish top-flight on Friday to give Steven Gerrard's side a two-goal lead in Edinburgh

Joe Aribo found the back of the net as secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over in the Scottish Premiership.

The 23-year-old doubled the visitors' lead four minutes after Ryan Kent broke the deadlock at Easter Road in the fourth minute.

Aribo finished off Ryan Jack's assist with his left foot to register his second league goal in since his summer arrival from Charlton Athletic.

Article continues below

The Super Eagles midfielder made his 15th appearance in the Premiership on Friday and he was on parade for 75 minutes before his substitution.

The victory over sixth-place Hibernian secured Rangers' 14th league win of the season which reduced the gap between the league leaders to two points.

They are placed second with 44 points after 17 matches and their next fixture is a home game against on December 26.