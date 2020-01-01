Aribo returns, Frimpong in action as Rangers clinch victory over Celtic

The Nigeria international made a cameo appearance for the Gers while the Ghanaian defender featured for the Bhoys

Joe Aribo made his much-awaited return from injury in ’ 2-0 victory over Jeremie Frimpong’s in Saturday’s Scottish Premiership game.

The Super Eagles midfielder has been out of action for more than eight weeks after suffering an ankle sprain against St. Johnstone on August 12.

The 24-year-old, who was named the Gers’ Young Player of the Year last season, has been in fine form for Steven Gerrard's men in the current campaign, scoring one goal in three games before suffering the injury problems.

The injury also ruled Aribo out of the Super Eagles' international friendlies against African champions and .

The midfielder made a second-half appearance for the Gers while Ghanaian right-back Frimpong featured prominently for Celtic but could not help the club avoid defeat.

Connor Goldson opened the scoring for Rangers only nine minutes into the encounter after he was set up by James Tavernier.

Goldson scored his second in the encounter in the 54th minute to seal the victory for the Ibrox Stadium outfit.

Aribo was introduced in the 89th minute, replacing Scott Arfield and showed glimpses of his fitness.

His compatriot Leon Balogun, who featured prominently for during the international break, was an unused substitute in the match.

Frimpong had 57 touches in the game, made two tackles, won three aerial contests and had a 77% successful pass rate.

The Ghanaian effort was, however, not enough to help Celtic continue their unbeaten streak on their home soil.

Aribo will hope to secure more minutes under his belt when Rangers take on Standard Liege in a game on October 22.

The midfielder has made four appearances for the Nigeria national team since he made his debut for the West African side in 2019.