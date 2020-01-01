Aribo hails Rangers’ solid performance against Hibernian

The Nigeria international featured prominently as Steven Gerrard’s men secured a hard-fought victory against the Hibs

Joe Aribo has showered praise on his teammates following ' 1-0 victory over in a Scottish Premiership game on Boxing Day.

The midfielder was one of the standout performers in the encounter as Ianis Hagi scored the only goal of the game to help the Gers extend their winning run to three games.

The victory at Ibrox Stadium also helped Steven Gerrard’s men to open a 16-point gap at the top of the Premiership table.

Aribo believes his side’s teamwork ensured their victory over the Hibs and expressed his delight with the showing.

"I am buzzing and the boys are buzzing too. We needed to get that result today and we needed to put in a good performance,” Aribo told the club website.

"We stayed solid together, we were under the cosh a little bit but we did what we had to do.

"No two games are the same and we just need to go out there in every single game and have the right mindset and just push through.

"We knew we had to be patient on the ball and make five, six seven passes and try to break through them and that is what we managed to do and we got the goal through that.

"That isn't our game putting balls into the box and we know that isn't going to work. We need to be patient regardless of the scoreline and regardless of the time.

"We just need to bide our time and hopefully we will get the breakthrough that we need. We knew this was going to be a tough game and they would have their chances but we just had to stay strong.

"There were a lot of corners that they had and we managed to get the first contact, so we just did what we had to do today."

Aribo has been a consistent performer for Rangers since teaming up with the side in the summer of 2019, having featured in more than 40 games across all competitions for the club.

In the current campaign, the international has made 18 appearances for the Gers, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

Aribo will be expected to be on parade and help Rangers continue their impressive performances when they take on St. Mirren in their next league game on December 30.