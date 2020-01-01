Aribo effort not enough as Rangers lose against Bayer Leverkusen

The Super Eagles star was in action but could not help the Gers avoid defeat in front of their own fans

Joe Aribo featured for in their 3-1 loss to in in the first leg Round of 16 of their game on Thursday night.

The international was afforded his 14th appearance in the tournament this season and was deployed to an unfamiliar right-wing role.

The 23-year-old gave a good account of himself in the encounter, winning two aerial contests and had a 71% successful pass rate before he was replaced in the 54th minute by Florian Kamberi.

Goals from Kai Havertz, Charles Aranguiz and Leon Bailey handed the German side a massive first-leg advantage and rendered George Edmundson’s strike a consolation.

Aribo, who joined the Gers last summer, has been a consistent performer for his side, featuring in 44 games across all competitions.

The midfielder has been key to the success of the Gers this campaign, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists amid other dazzling displays.

Second-placed Rangers will square off against Premiership leaders on Sunday before facing Leverkusen in the second leg on March 19.