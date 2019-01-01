Argentina vs Nicaragua: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Lionel Messi & Co. continue their Copa America preparations against opponents seeking to stretch themselves before the Gold Cup

’s final Copa America warm up match sees them tackle Nicaragua in San Juan on Friday.

Results have been mixed for Lionel Scaloni’s side, who have won five, drawn one and lost two of their matches since losing 4-2 to at the World Cup last year.

With a mediocre record in major competitions, particularly in recent years, the onus is once again on the Albiceleste to shine in the summer, but failure to overcome the minnows of Nicaragua this weekend would be a major blow to their confidence.

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Squads & Team News

Position Argentina squad Goalkeepers Armani, Marchesin, Andrada Defenders Foyth, Tagliafico, Saravia, Pezzella, Funes Mori, Casco, Otamendi Midfielders Paredes, Pereyra, Acuna, Di Maria, Pizarro, De Paul, Rodriguez, Lo Celso Forwards Aguero, Messi, Suarez, Dybala, Martinez

The big stars are all incolced with Messi, Aguero, Dybala and Di Maria all involved ahead of the Copa America.

Mauro Icardi headlines the group of players not in camp as the forward was left out of the team by Scaloni.

Possible Argentina starting XI: Armani, Acuna, Otamendi, Foyth, Saravia, Rodriguez, Lo Celso, Paredes, Suarez, Aguero, Messi

Position Nicaragua squad Goalkeepers Lorente, Maradiaga, Rodriguez Defenders Flores, Copete, Lopez, Perez, Rosas, Montenegro, Huete, Quijano Midfielders Lopez, Cadena, Punyed, Serapio, Baez, Arteaga, Betancur, Gkoufas Forwards Chavarria, Galeano, Bonilla, Barrera

Forward Jaime Moreno is out with an injury suffered in the Copa Sudamerican while playing with Deportivo Lara.

Ulises Pozo and Jonathan Moncada have both surprisingly been left out of the Gold Cup squad.

Possible Nicaragua starting XI: Lorente; Quijano, Copete, Lopez, Rosas; Punyed, M. Lopez, Galeano, Betancur; Barrera, Bonilla.

Betting & Match Odds

Match Preview

Argentina’s road to the Copa America ends on Friday with a friendly match against Nicaragua, which is their final opportunity to tune up before the continental competition begins in .

The last time La Albiceleste won a major international tournament was in 1993, when Lionel Messi had just turned six, and with each passing competition pressure mounts on the team – and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner – to break that duck.

“In , from the first day, everything went wrong,” Angel Di Maria admitted to Fox Sports. “Things didn’t go as well planned. We just made the World Cup, thanks to Leo. Everything kept going bad, what happened against and against France, we knew that things weren’t right.

“What’s important, though, is what’s happening now. The good atmosphere, the group. There are no problems and that’s the best thing.

“We’re candidates to win the Copa America because we’re Argentina and we have the best player in the world.”

Candidates they may be, but there is little doubt that Brazil go into the competition as favourites, having defeats their great rivals 1-0 last October. Since, Argentina have twice beaten but slumped to a 3-1 loss to in March, despite Messi’s presence, and only edged a day later.

This is not a nation yet playing to the standard one would expect of a serious candidate for glory this summer and in order to build confidence they would expect to put several goals past a team that will compete in the Gold Cup, which begins later this month.

Nicaragua, who are 129th on the FIFA Ranking, picked up a very creditable 2-2 draw in on their last visit to South American soil, but are not used to playing teams the standard of Argentina.

Their last match was a CONCACAF meeting with Barbados, which they won 1-0, while in the Gold Cup fixtures against , Haiti and Bermuda await.

Anything other than a heavy defeat would be a positive result for the Central Americans.