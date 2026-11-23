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Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has secured a place at the 2027 UCI Gran Fondo World Championships in France after claiming a podium finish in Patagonia on Sunday. The 48-year-old World Cup winner placed third in his age category at the Gran Fondo Siete Lagos, completing the demanding 110-kilometre course in under three hours.

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Coach claims dramatic Patagonia podium

Scaloni earned a direct World Championship ticket by taking third place in the men's 45-49 division along National Route 40. Wearing bib 897 in the 15th edition between San Martin de los Andes and Villa La Angostura, he clocked two hours, 51 minutes and 54 seconds to finish 40th overall. Juan Carlos Tarifa won the category just 27 seconds ahead, with Claudio Marcelo Arone edging Scaloni by 2.96 seconds.

Daily training fuels cycling passion

For the first time in its 15 editions, the Gran Fondo Siete Lagos formed part of the UCI Gran Fondo World Series. Under International Cycling Union rules, the top 25 per cent of starters in each age group advance, while the top three finishers earn automatic entry regardless of field size.

Scaloni's dedication to endurance riding is long-standing, having previously explained how it replaced football's competitive edge. "Since I retired from football, I've been passionate about cycling. I train for an hour and a half every day," he once said.

Just over a month earlier, on October 11, he completed the 129-kilometre Gran Fondo Buenos Aires alongside more than 3,500 riders starting from Parque Sarmiento in Saavedra.

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Argentina staff join mountain ride

Scaloni stayed in Argentina following November's friendlies against Uruguay at La Bombonera and Costa Rica in Cordoba - the team's first outings since Lionel Messi's retirement. Having also ridden this race in November 2014, he flew privately from Rosario to Patagonia on Friday night with several assistants who share his hobby.

Pablo Aimar finished 43rd and Walter Samuel 44th in Scaloni's division, while Roberto Ayala placed 159th in the M50-54 group alongside fitness coach Luis Martin. Invited by Hugo Porta's Laureus Foundation and main sponsor Vista Energy, Argentine sporting icons including Walter Perez, Santiago Lange, Eugenia Bosco and Alejandra Garcia Flood also took part.

Alpine test awaits in France

Pending official UCI confirmation, the 2022 World Cup winner and 2026 finalist can prepare for a third world showpiece in a different sport. The 2027 Gran Fondo World Championships run from August 22 to 24 in France's Haute-Savoie region, featuring a brutal 115-kilometre route between Thones and La Clusaz. With 3,256 metres of climbing awaiting, Scaloni must balance alpine training with rebuilding Argentina's post-Messi squad.