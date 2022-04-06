Ronald Araujo is close to signing a contract extension with Barcelona that will see him spend three additional years at the club, GOAL understands.

The central defender's future at the club has been in doubt for months as talks over a new deal have dragged on.

The uncertainty over his situation has sparked interest from the Premier League, with Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea all linked.

What has happened?

The deadlock between the club and player has been broken, however, as Uruguay international will continue to be a Barcelona star until 2026 if all goes well in the final stretch of the negotiation.

The signing of a new deal is close to taking place, as Araujo's representative, Edmundo Kabchi, acknowledged on Tuesday when he told reporters: "There are good intentions for both parties... We are on good terms, the two parties are getting closer. Hopefully in the next few hours or in the next few days we will already have a total agreement.

"There is no big difference, details are missing. The player's priority is to stay."

Araujo admitted his desire to remain at Camp Nou on Sunday after his side beat Sevilla in La Liga, telling Movistar+: "We are working on it, I want to stay here. I hope everything is resolved so I can stay many more years at this club."

The news will come as a positive for coach Xavi, who insisted last week that the club must do everything possible to keep Araujo and Gavi.

“They are very important. The club cannot allow either of them to leave," he said.

"They are transcendent footballers. I think their renewals are a matter of time.

"I want to think that the two of them will stay and reach an agreement with the club. I'm optimistic.”

Araujo refused other offers

Araujo's performances for Barcelona caught the eye of many teams in the Premier League.

In fact, the defender has had teams offer him a salary multiple times higher than that offered by Barca.

The Catalan club's proposal is already high taking into account their economic situation.

Their intention is to almost triple Araujo's current salary, but several Premier League teams are willing to double what Barcelona are offering and they have let him know.

However, the Uruguayan remains committed to staying at Camp Nou, continuing to develop in Xavi's team and wearing the Barca shirt for the next few years.

In the next few days, the issue will come to an end.

