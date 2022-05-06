Araujo reveals why he stayed at Barcelona and rejected offers amid Man Utd & Liverpool transfer links

Ronald Araujo has opened up about his decision to sign a new contract at Barcelona despite interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

The Uruguay international put pen-to-paper on a new deal last month, committing him to the Catalan club until 2026.

Prior to signing fresh terms the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool were believed to be interested in signing the 23-year-old.

What did Araujo about his new Barcelona contract?

Speaking to Sport about his new deal, which also includes a €1 billion (£840m/$1.1bn) release clause, Araujo revealed he always wanted to commit his long-term future to Barca despite interest from elsewhere.

“That has always been my wish. Renewal brings me a huge happiness,” said the 23-year-old.

"I am in the best club in the world and it is the reward for a job well done. The club's confidence in me means I'm doing things right.

"My whole family was there [when I signed] and I was moved. We have been through a lot.

“My parents had to sacrifice a lot for me to achieve my dream of being a footballer. I hope I still have ten or fifteen years left in my career, but now I have fulfilled my first dream, being at the best club in the world.”

Araujo on how he joined Barcelona

Araujo has also been reflecting on how he moved to Barca from Uruguayan Primera Division side Boston River three years ago, revealing he did not expect to make the move to Europe so early in his career.

“That was incredible. I was at a small team and was thinking of making the leap to a great Uruguayan or another South American team,” he said.

“With that I was content. But I remember that one Thursday, when I was preparing a match against Penarol, my representative, who was in Europe, called me. He told me that he had to come quickly without telling me where.

“On Sunday I came to Madrid. I had some offers from Primera, but he told me that Barca also wanted me to play for the reserves. And I didn't doubt it. Barca is Barca. And it was the best decision I made at the time.”

