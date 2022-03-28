'Apologies to Arsenal!' - Brazil boss Tite sorry for rumours linking him to Gunners job

Brazil boss Tite has apologised to Arsenal after local media rumours claimed he was in for the managerial job.

The South American nation are leading CONMEBOL in World Cup qualification and will be considered to be one of the favourites for the competition later this year, with Tite eager to lead the Selecao into Qatar.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have found recent success under Mikel Arteta as they charge towards a top-four finish in the Premier League.

What has been said?

Tite said in a press conference: "I apologise to Arsenal, but that information [that I was interested in the job] did not come from us and there is absolutely nothing to it.

"At a time of so much 'fake news', information that is not true makes me sad and I hope that this is corrected. My family can rest easy because I have dignity and great respect for the Brazilian team.

"My feeling is very sad and I get sad because information is passed to the public that is a lie. I tell people who feel identified with me to be calm, because Tite has a personal attitude that values ​​his professional activity and knows of the responsibility with the Brazilian team."

How have Brazil performed?

In a group of 10 teams, Tite has his side undefeated in World Cup qualification after playing 16 matches as they have amassed an impressive 42 points. Argentina are just behind them on 38 points.

They'll finish out CONMEBOL qualifiers this week having long ago clinched their spot in Qatar.

