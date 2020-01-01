'Any team would miss Cristiano' - Danilo says Juventus are on the 'right path' despite Ronaldo absence

The defender acknowledged that it will be difficult without the Portuguese star, adding that those at the club feel ready for the challenge

defender Danilo acknowledged that the Italian side will miss Cristiano Ronaldo if he is unable to play in Wednesday's clash with .

The Portuguese star's status has been up in the air since he tested positive for the coronavirus during the international break after featuring in 0-0 draws with and .

He is currently under investigation for breaking quarantine rules while away on international duty, having travelled back to his house in via a private air ambulance after contracting Covid-19.

Ronaldo went on to miss Juve's draw with Crotone and win at in their Champions League opener before then posting another positive test a day later, preventing him from returning for the clash against Hellas Verona over the weekend.

In order to play in Wednesday's clash with former rivals Lionel Messi and Barcelona, Ronaldo will need to test negative on Tuesday as protocol states a player must have a negative test 24 hours before kickoff.

Facing the very real possibility of heading into a difficult Champions League tie without Ronaldo, Juventus will need other players to step up if he is to be ruled out, Danilo says, although doing so will be easier said than done.

“These are the best matches to play,” the Brazilian said. “We want to win, we must be concentrated.

“Any team would miss a player like Cristiano. But we have faith in all the players. We have people who want to do well and help us play a great match.”

Juventus are currently in their first season under Andrea Pirlo, who took over this summer following Maurizio Sarri's departure.

The legendary midfielder has guided Juventus to two wins and three draws in his first five Serie A games, with the club currently sitting fifth in the league.

Danilo has featured in all but one of Juve's matches this season, and the former and defender says he feels more than ready to play his part as the club continues its adjustment to Pirlo as manager.

“I feel good in this way of playing,” Danilo said at a press conference. “We often have the ball and therefore there’s no difficulty.

“I don’t know for tomorrow, but I’m ready to do my best. We have to move fast and be focused. We are on the right path.”