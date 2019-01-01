Anthony 'Modo' Kimani begs AFC Leopards to give him the vacant assistant role

Ingwe is targeting a better second leg in the Kenyan Premier League to avoid being relegated at the end of the season

Former defender Anthony 'Modo' Kimani says he is ready to help AFC in the assistant coaching capacity if given a chance.

Ingwe is looking at the prospects of filling the position and 'Modo', who played for and later AFC Leopards as a defender, says he is qualified to handle the team.

"If I get that opportunity, I will take it with both hands, I will not hesitate at all. If it is about qualifications, I have Basic/Advanced coaching and CAF C licenses making me eligible for the job.

"The experience I have amassed as a player on top level all these years plus a little help from my colleagues will be enough to help me. No one has approached me yet, but if that happens, believe you me, I will not hesitate to take that chance," Kimani told Goal .

Ingwe is currently under coach Cassa Mbongo with Tom Juma, who is the team's Football Operations Manager, helping out.