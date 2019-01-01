Angola: Prodigy Luvumba named in squad for Gambia qualifier

The 17-year-old could make his debut for the Palancas Negras in September’s encounters after being included by interim coach Pedro Goncalves

Angola interim coach Pedro Goncalves has revealed his 24-man squad for their two-legged World Cup qualifier against Gambia in September.

The first-leg will take place in West Africa on September 6, before the Palancas Negras host their opponents on September 10.

Talented teenager Luvumbo, who had a trial at ’s academy in February and has been touted to several European clubs recently, has been included in the squad.

The 17-year-old Primeiro Agosto winger is slated to feature for the U17 side at the World Cup in October. Gonclaves is expected to lead the Southern African side at the tournament.

Nurio Fortuna is also a potential debutant as the Charleroi left-back was named part of the 24 players for next month’s games.

35-year-old striker Mateus Galiano retains his place in the side having made his debut for the Palancas Negras 15 years ago.

Lisbon defender Bruno Gaspar has been left out, having failed to make any appearances for the Portuguese side so far this season. The right-back switched allegiance from to Angola before the but still has to wait to make his international bow for the African nation.

The first meeting will take place in Banjul, before the reverse fixture at Luanda's November 11 Stadium four days later.

Angola squad:

Goalkeepers: Ndulo (Desportivo Huila), Toni Cabaca (Primeiro Agosto), Landu (Bravos do Maquis)

Defenders: Bastos ( , ), Dani Massunguna (Primeiro Agosto), Eddie Afonso (Petro Atletico), Isaac (Primeiro Agosto), Nandinho (Progresso Sambizanga), Nurio Fortuna (Charleroi, ), Paizo (Primeiro Agosto), Wilson Gaspar (Petro Atletico)

Midfielders: Alem (Petro Atletico), Fredy (Antalyaspor, ), Herenilson (Petro Atletico), Macaia (Primeiro Agosto), Show ( , )

Forwards: Fabio Abreu (Moreirense, Portugal), Mabululu (Primeiro Agosto), Geraldo ( , ), Mateus Galiano (Boavista, Portugal), Va (Pafos, Cyprus), Wilson Eduardo (Sporting Braga, Portugal), Yano (Petro Atletico), Zito Luvumbo (Primeiro Agosto).