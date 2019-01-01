Ange N'Guessan outshines Zenatha Coleman as Tenerife stun Valencia

The Ivorian forward, on her 16th league appearance, was on target at Estadio Antonio Puchades as Tenerife snatched a late comeback win

Ange N'Guessan was on target in Granadilla Tenerife's 2-1 late comeback win over Zenatha Coleman's Valencia in a Spanish Women Primera Liga encounter on Sunday.

After a goalless first half, the hosts found a breakthrough in the 76th minute through María Paz - seven minutes after Namibia's Coleman was introduced for Yanara Aedo.

However, the effort of coach Óscar Suárez to end a five-match winless run hit the rock after Natalia Ramos and the Cote d'Ivoire international came on to boost the visitors' attack in the final 15 minutes.

Ramos levelled matters for Pier Cherubino's side in the 91st minute before N'Guessan netted four minutes later to seal a dramatic victory at Estadio Antonio Puchades.

The 28-year-old's strike ends a 13-match drought since scoring her first goal of the season in their 2-1 win at Real Betis on September 15.

The win lifts Tenerife to sixth on the 16-team Superliga log with 23 points from 16 games and welcome Betis to Estadio Francisco Suarez next Sunday.