Andre Ayew continues Championship goalscoring run and Yiadom stars in Reading win

The Ghana captain boosted the Swans' promotion push by stretching his tally to four goals in his last three matches

Andre Ayew continued his impressive goalscoring form in the Championship with a brace in Swansea City’s 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough.

After scoring a late penalty which gave Steve Cooper's side a 2-1 win over Stoke City on Wednesday, Ayew opened the scoring at Liberty Stadium after taking advantage of a defensive error.

The 31-year-old's strike separated both teams for the majority of the encounter until Egyptian midfielder Sam Morsy grabbed a stoppage-time equaliser for Middlesbrough.

Both teams were poised to share the spoils on Saturday after the leveller but Jake Bidwell won a penalty for the hosts in the last minute of added time which was converted by Ayew.

The Ghanaian nets twice on Ghanaian Independence Day 🤩🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/hyHVAXAE8s — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) March 6, 2021

The double extended the Ghana international's tally to 12 goals after 32 league matches for the Swans who are now third in the table with 65 points from 33 games, a point behind Watford who have played two games more.

Elsewhere at the Madjeski Stadium, Nigerian descent Michael Olise and Ghana's Andy Yiadom grabbed a goal each in Reading's 3-0 hammering of Sheffield Wednesday.

Olise opened the scoring for the hosts from the penalty spot in the 30th minute and Yiadom assisted Lucas Joao in making it 2-0 in the 65th minute before he wrapped up the win with his goal two minutes from full-time.

Also in action were Nigeria's Sone Aluko and Guinea-Bissau's Alfa Semedo as Reading rose to fifth in the Championship table with 60 points from 35 matches.

At Vicarage Road, Morocco-born Adam Masina scored the only goal as Watford edged Nottingham Forest 1-0.

The result was the Hornets' fourth straight victory at home as they continue to push for their immediate return to the Premier League.

Super Eagles centre-back William Troost-Ekong, Senegal's Ismaila Sarr and Cameroon's Gaetan Bong were the African stars on parade in the encounter.