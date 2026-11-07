'It's something I wanted to try!' – Andoni Iraola opens up on Bradley Barcola's new central role

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has addressed Bradley Barcola's position ahead of Sunday's trip to Crystal Palace. The France international was deployed as a central striker in midweek, with Iraola explaining the tactical thinking behind the experiment.

Advertisement

Iraola explains Barcola's midweek central role

Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has outlined his plans for Bradley Barcola ahead of the Premier League trip to Selhurst Park. The France winger moved away from his typical flank role to lead the line centrally during Wednesday's Champions League clash against Fenerbahce.

The Reds visit Crystal Palace looking to maintain their unbeaten top-flight record on the road this season.

Iraola confirmed that while Barcola remains primarily a wide player, his versatility offers valuable tactical solutions.

Iraola details winger alternatives and PSG history

Addressing Barcola's tactical flexibility, Iraola highlighted the 24-year-old's previous experience in France while explaining his choice to test him centrally.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Bradley is a winger," Iraola stated at his pre-match press conference. "Mostly he has played as a left winger, sometimes as a right winger, but he also has played in PSG as a striker."

Related Topics

"It's something that I wanted to try. I thought against their centre-backs he could be a threat, especially in behind," the manager added.

Tactical options when main strikers need rest

Iraola clarified that Barcola will spend the vast majority of his time in wide areas, though he remains an option to rotate with central forwards like Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak.

Advertisement

"He is a winger and he will be mostly – 90 per cent of the time – used as a winger. But it's alternatives that I sometimes want to try," Iraola explained.

"I tried with Cody against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup. Not maybe from the beginning but it's true that during the game, I think it's options that we can use when Alex is tired and we need another type of striker," he noted.

Advertisement

Reds look to extend strong away record

Liverpool travel to London seeking a fourth consecutive Premier League away victory, having taken 10 of their 15 points on the road this term.

Iraola himself remains unbeaten in all 13 of his Premier League away fixtures in 2026, putting him on the verge of joining an elite group of managers.

Advertisement

The Reds will assess their attacking setup carefully as they target three points at Selhurst Park.